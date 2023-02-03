Avera Medical Minute
MN Gov. Walz makes Juneteenth a holiday, bans hair discrimination

Gov. Walz held a ceremonial signing Friday of a bill known as the CROWN Act.
Gov. Walz held a ceremonial signing Friday of a bill known as the CROWN Act.(Office of the Governor of Minnesota)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz in a state where it’s now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style.

The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to recognize June 19th as a holiday. It’s the date in 1865 viewed as the final abolition of slavery in the U.S. It became a federal holiday in 2021.

Walz also held a ceremonial signing Friday of a bill known as the CROWN Act. It explicitly prohibits racial discrimination based on natural hair texture and hairstyles such as braids, locs, and twists.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic.
Baltic family loses home in fire
Dakota News Now at 5:00