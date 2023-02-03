Avera Medical Minute
Opponents react to passing of HB1080

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - House Bill 1080 has been subject to public debate since it was written. The legislation, if passes, would limit medical procedures available to transgender youth in the state.

On Thursday, the house voted to pass HB 1080 to the senate, bringing it one step closer to being signed into law. Testimony on the house floor was passionate and opponents of the bill are reacting to the recent developments on the legislation.

HB 1080 is titled “An Act to Limit Certain Medical and Surgical Interventions on Minor Patients.” Opponents are concerned with how the bill will affect the lives of transgender kids in the state of South Dakota.

“It was such a landslide vote that it really was devastating to get that news,” said Susan Williams, founder and executive director of the Transformation Project.

Much of the debate correlates with use of language which has made it difficult for proponents and opponents of the bill to find middle ground.

“Medical providers in our state have become increasingly bold about the harmful medical treatments and experimental procedures being conducted on children in our state,” Said Rep. Bethany Soye (R) Sioux Falls, District 9. “In the guise of medical treatment, children are being mutilated, sterilized, and turned into permanent medical patients.”

“If they were to talk to South Dakota providers and people in the healthcare field, this is not what’s happening here in South Dakota,” said Williams “I wish that they would not use the inflammatory language because it instills fear in the general public.”

“I mean, they sound scary and I think that’s their intent because they want to scare people into thinking that we need this bill,” said Jana Farley, Communications Director for the South Dakota ACLU. “But when it comes down to it, you know, this bill really represents discrimination

Opponents say this bill violates the United States Constitution and is a solution looking for a problem.

“It’s discriminating against individuals based on sex, it’s discrimination against individuals based on transgender status, and it violates parents’ rights under the due process clause,” said Farley

Currently, there is no date set for senate committee hearings on the bill. Opponents ask that senate members listen to transgender people and healthcare workers who have reached out.

