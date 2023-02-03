Avera Medical Minute
Police: Casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 31-year-old Sioux Falls man wanted for four casino robberies was arrested Thursday.

The Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Domach Khai Thursday with assistance from South Dakota DCI.

Khai was wanted for Robbery in the First Degree, Aggravated Assault, and other charges. He was found outside an apartment building in the 400 block of E. 12th St. at 2:50 p.m.

Khai was wanted for the following robberies:

• a Jan 20 robbery at Get-N-Go on E 10th St. The suspect showed a knife and got cash.

• a Jan 20 robbery at Paradise Casino on W. 12th St. No weapon was displayed, but the suspect got cash and left.

• a Jan 22 robbery at Neon Casino on E. 10th St. The suspect got cash and left.

• a Jan 25 robbery at Box Car Casino on E 10th St. The suspect showed a knife.

Surveillance video played a big role in identifying the suspect — officers used clothing, physical description, and vehicle description.

