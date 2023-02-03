Avera Medical Minute
Police nab kidnap suspect, find missing children after nearly yearlong search

Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since...
Florida police say they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 2022.(High Springs Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say they were able to find two missing children this week who were last seen nearly a year ago.

According to the High Springs Police Department, officers located the children on Wednesday after they conducted a routine tag check on a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle tag came back to owner 36-year-old Kristi Gilley, who was a reported fugitive.

The department said officers found Kristi Gilley and the children in disguise while shopping in a Winn-Dixie supermarket.

According to High Springs police, the children, identified as 11-year-old Brooke and 12-year-old Adrian Gilley, had been reported as missing from Missouri since March 2022.

Police said Kristi Gilley, a noncustodial parent of the kids, was arrested on a kidnapping warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

The children were turned over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their birth family, according to authorities.

