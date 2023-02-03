Retired teachers fund scholarships through cookies

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Four retired teachers in Mitchell fund scholarships for students in their church through baking and selling Valentine’s Day desserts.

In over five years, thousands of cookies have been sold to award 26 scholarships to First Lutheran students pursuing post-secondary education.

Each woman has an area of expertise, from chocolate chip cookies to Rice Krispies treats to brownies.

According to participant Joan Anderson, the group began by selling the items on Sunday mornings before and after the worship service. They then expanded the hours so the items are also offered to the public. Their treats range from heart-shaped brownies to t-shirt shaped sugar cookies for sports fans. Starting this year, gluten-free cookies will be available.

Cookies are sold individually as well as in baskets and plates.

Over the years, other members have been recruited or have offered to help, Anderson says. Students assist with tasks like packaging, cutting ribbon, and selling the cookies.

Last year, the group created 819 items to sell.

The sale of cookies for this season will begin at noon on Friday, Feb. 10.

On Valentine’s Day, several members will package the “planned overs” and deliver them to some of the older church members who currently reside in health care facilities.

