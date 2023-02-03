Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls structure collapses following fire

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in northeast Sioux Falls early Friday morning.

The fire occurred at 4002 E Hayes Pl. According to authorities, 100% of the structure was involved with fire.

Crews on scene pulled multiple hose lines to guard the neighboring homes. Police on scene confirmed all occupants were accounted for.

The structure collapsed inward shortly after SFFR arrived on scene. The roof of the structure fell in such a manner that created void spaces throughout the home, says Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. Fire personnel remained on scene for an additional 4 hours cutting access holes in the metal roof to extinguish fire and hot spots.

There were no injuries reported at this incident.

The home did not have a sprinkler system. The fire is currently active, and will remain under investigation.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by Sioux Falls Police Department, PCEMS, XCEL Energy, MidAmerican, and Red Cross.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind homeowners to clear fire hydrants near their home. They also urge everyone to keep all combustible materials safely away from heat sources such as the stove, candles, portable heaters, and hot plates.

