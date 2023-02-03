Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls structure fire under investigation

No injuries reported in fire that destroyed a Sioux Falls home
Sioux Falls firefighter works to put out the remaining embers of a fire that destroyed a Sioux...
Sioux Falls firefighter works to put out the remaining embers of a fire that destroyed a Sioux Falls home overnight.(KSFY Staff)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire in eastern Sioux Falls early this morning.

Multiple fire and police units arrived in the 4000 block of East Hayes Place around 2 a.m. to find a trailer home fully engulfed in flames. Crews remained at the scene for several hours to ensure the fire was completely out.

Authorities at the scene said that no one was injured in the incident, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

More information is expected to be released. Stay with Dakota News Now for updates.

