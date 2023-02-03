Three new assistants join Jimmy Rogers first staff at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New head football coach Jimmy Rogers continued filling out his first staff at South Dakota State today with some familiar names.

Robbie Rouse will be his new running back coach replacing Andre Crenshaw who left for Western Kentucky. Rouse played college football at Fresno State and played for the Sioux Falls Storm back in 2017. He’d soon after enter coaching and served as running backs coach at Augustana, North Dakota and, most recently, Cal Poly.

Rogers also hired SDSU alums Jake Menage and his cousin Pete Menage. Jake was the offensive coordinator last year for the NAIA National Champion Northwestern Red Raiders. He replaces Josh Davis, who left to take the offensive coordinator position at the University of South Dakota, as wide receivers coach. Pete will handle safeties after working under former SDSU defensive coordinator Brian Bergstrom at Winona State last year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.