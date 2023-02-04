Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Adult day centers provide a home away from home for the elderly and disabled

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers their clients cognitive activities,...
The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers their clients cognitive activities, socialization, and weekly outings.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Being responsible for the safety and well-being of an elderly or disabled loved one can take a toll on family members but adult day centers can offer some relief.

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills offers a home away from home for the elderly and disabled, allowing people to socialize and participate in activities while giving their caretakers a break during the day.

Lisa Westlake’s mother has Alzheimer’s. Westlake says using the day center offers peace of mind that her mother is being cared for.

“So, when my mom is someplace other than with me, I know she’s getting something that she needs as well I’m getting something I need which is a break. As a full-time caregiver, a break is so valuable to me to have a few hours during the day when businesses are open, and I can get to them,” said Westlake.

For Martha Anderson, the Adult Day center helps with the physical needs of her husband who had a stroke and needs assistance with his hygienic needs.

“That required myself and another person to go and physically manhandle the chair into our shower and it’s just not as accessible as it needs to be. So, physically it was a strain on us but also then it’s expensive to go privately,” added Anderson.

The Adult Day Center of the Black Hills is one of three state-registered centers in South Dakota that receive Medicaid reimbursement, meaning these services are limited.

But a bill introduced in the state house could change this.

Known as House Bill 1078, it aims to provide funding to “support the development and expansion of adult day services programs that serve adults living with dementia, or symptoms in alignment with dementia”.

“Adult day centers are not easily run, and we are also not reimbursed by the state so it’s hard to stay above water sometimes. So, having that House Bill 1078 be approved it would just allow us a little bit of breathing room so, that we are not under so much pressure, and we can even think about expansion,” said Melanie Barclay, executive director with Adult Day Center of the Black Hills.

If it passes, House Bill 1078 would provide a total of $5 million in funding for adult day services, state-wide.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say
With National Signing Day here, there’s plenty of local high school athletes moving on to play...
National Signing Day brings local signings
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
On a summer morning, Shaina Fertig, then Streyle, and her brother Nathan were playing with his...
Piper Streyle’s daughter releases book on mother’s murder, healing process

Latest News

The Alonzo Ward Hotel is now taking reservations for its 18 new boutique hotel rooms.
Historic Alonzo Ward Hotel in Aberdeen nods to past with new boutique hotel rooms
The Alonzo Ward Hotel opened in Aberdeen over a century ago, and it has now returned to its...
Historic Alonzo Ward Hotel in Aberdeen nods to past with new boutique hotel rooms
The RST tribal council voted to give itself a “$10,000 lump salary increase for FY’23.” The...
Rosebud Sioux tribal council votes to give itself $10k bonuses
Mallwalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year
MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year