Augustana wrestlers dominated by University of Mary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 14 Augustana wrestling team was bested by the No. 14 UMary Marauders on Friday night, 36-0. The Vikings fall to 8-10 overall and 3-4 in NSIC action while the Marauders improve to 12-2 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC.

Full Results

125: Jaden Verhagen (MARY) over Jaxson Rohman (AUG) (Inj. 2:15)

133: Reece Barnhardt (MARY) over Jack Huffman (AUG) (Dec 6-2)

141: Laken Boese (MARY) over Hunter Burnett (AUG) (Dec 15-9)

149: Leo Mushinsky (MARY) over Kage Lenger (AUG) (Dec 7-1)

157: Anthony Velazquez (MARY) over Miles Fitzgerald (AUG) (Fall 1:37)

165: Riley Noble (MARY) over Payton Anderson (AUG) (Dec 8-4)

174: Max Bruss (MARY) over Jacob Tvinnereim (AUG) (Dec 4-1)

184: Wyatt Lidberg (MARY) over Cade Mueller (AUG) (Dec 4-0)

197: Matt Kaylor (MARY) over Max Ramberg (AUG) (Dec 8-4)

285: Luke Tweeton (MARY) over Zach Peterson (AUG) (Dec 3-2)

Up Next

The Vikings are back on the mat in the Elmen Center on Saturday night, hosting the Minnesota State Mavericks. The dual is slated for 7 p.m. and the Viking wrestling team will be celebrating Parents Night.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.