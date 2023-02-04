BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson edges Sioux Falls Christian, Brandon Valley rolls & Watertown wins at the buzzer

SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From fantastic games to fantastic finishes, it was a solid night of prep basketball on Friday night in South Dakota! Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Kaden Year’s 23 points and Taylen Ashley’s 17 lead AA #1 Jefferson to a 70-66 win at A #3 Sioux Falls Christian

-AA #4 Brandon Valley blasting visiting Rapid City Central

-Watertown’s Dylon Rawdon banking in a three at the buzzer to beat Washington 57-54 (Courtesy Watertown High School/Arrows TV)

