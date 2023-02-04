Avera Medical Minute
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson edges Sioux Falls Christian, Brandon Valley rolls & Watertown wins at the buzzer

Cavaliers defeat Chargers by 4, Lynx beat Rapid City Central by 20, late three gives Arrows win over Washington
Jefferson wins thriller at SF Christian, Brandon Valley rolls over Central, Watertown wins at the buzzer
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From fantastic games to fantastic finishes, it was a solid night of prep basketball on Friday night in South Dakota! Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Kaden Year’s 23 points and Taylen Ashley’s 17 lead AA #1 Jefferson to a 70-66 win at A #3 Sioux Falls Christian

-AA #4 Brandon Valley blasting visiting Rapid City Central

-Watertown’s Dylon Rawdon banking in a three at the buzzer to beat Washington 57-54 (Courtesy Watertown High School/Arrows TV)

