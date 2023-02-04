Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley wins clash of champions with Jackson County Central

By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rich wrestling talent in the region was on display on Friday night at the Elmen Center with a clash of champions!

South Dakota’s two-time defending AA State Wrestling Champion defeated defending Minnesota State A Champion Jackson County 44-19 in a dual on the campus of Augustana University.

Click on the video viewer for highights!

