Brandon Valley wins clash of champions with Jackson County Central
Two-time defending South Dakota AA State Champions defeat Minnesota State A Champions 44-19
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The rich wrestling talent in the region was on display on Friday night at the Elmen Center with a clash of champions!
South Dakota’s two-time defending AA State Wrestling Champion defeated defending Minnesota State A Champion Jackson County 44-19 in a dual on the campus of Augustana University.
Click on the video viewer for highights!
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.