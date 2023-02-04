Avera Medical Minute
Cars lined up four hours in advance of free food giveaway

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cars were lined up for four hours in advance for Friday’s Faith Temple Church food giveaway.

This happens every week at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, and every week there is a constant stream of cars coming through. Most people are looking to get milk, eggs, bread and other staples.

“It just shows desperateness of people that are in need of food,” said Jeff Hayes, Senior Pastor at Faith Temple Church. “We are glad that we have volunteers to come and are willing to help people.”

The organizers of the food giveaway estimated they gave free food packages to 1,300 people on Friday.

