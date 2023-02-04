Avera Medical Minute
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji

By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Okoboji, Iowa (KTIV) A Jeep went through the ice under the Hwy 71 bridge today and five men pulled the 83-year-old driver and his dog from the vehicle, according to a Facebook post on the Dickinson County Sheriff’s page.

According to the post, The driver was transported to the Lakes Regional Hospital and is doing well. The dog was dried out and is also doing well.

The five men who helped were Joe Salmon of Spirit Lake, Corey McConnell of Spirit Lake, Kody Harrelson of Nevada, Cody Chester of Estherville, and Chris Parks of Hawarden. The Sheriff’s Office thanked the Okoboji Store for allowing these gentlemen to dry off inside. The Sheriff also thanked Okoboji Police, Arnold’s Park/Okoboji Rescue & dive team and LRH paramedics.

The vehicle will be removed Sunday. Please stay away from this area.

