GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Washington & O’Gorman get comfortable victories
Warriors top Watertown and Knights big second half crushes Stevens
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of AA ranked girls’ basketball teams backed up their high ranking with wins on Friday night. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:
-#2AA Washington rolling past visiting Watertown 49-36
-#5AA O’Gorman’s Mahli Abdouch scoring 22 points to ignite the Knights second half in a 68-42 win over Rapid City Stevens win
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.