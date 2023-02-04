Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MallWalk is back for it’s 29th annual Walk N Roll for Lifescape event on Saturday morning.

Vonny Revell, Lifescape ambassador and MallWalk co-chair and Julie Gehm, Lifescape Foundation Director of Communications join Anndrea in the studio to discuss the event.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11:00 a.m.

To register for the event or donate, head to the MallWalk website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
With National Signing Day here, there’s plenty of local high school athletes moving on to play...
National Signing Day brings local signings
A 5-year-old boy named Jack is recovering from a mountain lion attack that happened while he...
Boy, 5, attacked by mountain lion on hike with family
Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say
On a summer morning, Shaina Fertig, then Streyle, and her brother Nathan were playing with his...
Piper Streyle’s daughter releases book on mother’s murder, healing process

Latest News

The Alonzo Ward Hotel opened in Aberdeen over a century ago, and it has now returned to its...
Historic Alonzo Ward Hotel in Aberdeen nods to past with new boutique hotel rooms
The RST tribal council voted to give itself a “$10,000 lump salary increase for FY’23.” The...
Rosebud Sioux tribal council votes to give itself $10k bonuses
Dakota News Now at 6:30
Mallwalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year
Mallwalk Interview 2-3-23