MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MallWalk is back for it’s 29th annual Walk N Roll for Lifescape event on Saturday morning.
Vonny Revell, Lifescape ambassador and MallWalk co-chair and Julie Gehm, Lifescape Foundation Director of Communications join Anndrea in the studio to discuss the event.
The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11:00 a.m.
To register for the event or donate, head to the MallWalk website.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.