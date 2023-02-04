Mallwalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall for 29th year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MallWalk is back for it’s 29th annual Walk N Roll for Lifescape event on Saturday morning.

Vonny Revell, Lifescape ambassador and MallWalk co-chair and Julie Gehm, Lifescape Foundation Director of Communications join Anndrea in the studio to discuss the event.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 11:00 a.m.

To register for the event or donate, head to the MallWalk website.

