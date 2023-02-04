Avera Medical Minute
SDSU getting healthy in the back half of Summit League schedule

Charlie Easley & Alex Arians return in win over UND
Jackrabbits getting healthy in second half of Summit League season
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit men’s basketball team had six players score in double figures, led by Matthew Mors game high 23 points, and easily dispatched the University of North Dakota 96-73 on Thursday night in Summit League basketball action.

The only headline bigger than the score is the fact SDSU finally seems to be getting healthy. Alex Arians returned after missing their last three game road trip and Charlie Easley played for the first time in two full months, each giving the Rabbits a big lift.

The Jacks host North Dakota State tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

