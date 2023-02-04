SDSU getting healthy in the back half of Summit League schedule

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbit men’s basketball team had six players score in double figures, led by Matthew Mors game high 23 points, and easily dispatched the University of North Dakota 96-73 on Thursday night in Summit League basketball action.

The only headline bigger than the score is the fact SDSU finally seems to be getting healthy. Alex Arians returned after missing their last three game road trip and Charlie Easley played for the first time in two full months, each giving the Rabbits a big lift.

The Jacks host North Dakota State tomorrow at 2:00 PM.

