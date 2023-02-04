Avera Medical Minute
Season of ups and downs positions Coyotes for good seed in Summit Tournament

USD wrapping up stretch of five games in ten days
Coyotes in control of destiny for high Summit Tournament seed
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota men’s basketball polished off North Dakota State last night in Vermillion to keep themselves very much in the hunt for a high seed in next month’s Summit League Tournament.

Tasos Kamateros scored 23 points and USD led by as many as 18 on their way to a 71-62 victory over the Bison. The Coyotes are now 2-2 on a five game in ten day stretch.

Though there have been a lot of ups and downs during this stretch, and entire season, USD still controls their own destiny for playing their way into a higher seed in the Summit League Tournament.

The Yotes host North Dakota tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

