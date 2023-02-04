Season of ups and downs positions Coyotes for good seed in Summit Tournament

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota men’s basketball polished off North Dakota State last night in Vermillion to keep themselves very much in the hunt for a high seed in next month’s Summit League Tournament.

Tasos Kamateros scored 23 points and USD led by as many as 18 on their way to a 71-62 victory over the Bison. The Coyotes are now 2-2 on a five game in ten day stretch.

Though there have been a lot of ups and downs during this stretch, and entire season, USD still controls their own destiny for playing their way into a higher seed in the Summit League Tournament.

The Yotes host North Dakota tomorrow at 1:00 PM.

