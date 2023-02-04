Skyforce stop Squadron

Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls defeats Birmingham 106-99
Sioux Falls defeats Birmingham 106-99
By Zach Borg and Nick Robinson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Birmingham Squadron 106-99 on Friday night at the Sanford Pentagon for the team’s third-straight victory.

It marked the first time in the NBA G League era that the Skyforce (9-6) has held three-straight opponents to under 100 points. The team is 11-1 when doing so this year.

DJ Stewart (27 points and seven assists), Jamaree Bouyea (27 points on 11-18 FGA, five rebounds, five assists and three blocks) and Justin Champagnie (19 points on 9-17 FGA and 14 rebounds) powered Sioux Falls to a combined 73 points in the triumph.

Stewart scored 11 points on 4-6 FGA and Mychal Mulder added nine points on 3-5 3PA in the first quarter. This heled the Skyforce shoot 52.2 percent from the field (13-23 FGA) and take a 32-29 lead after the first 12 minutes.

Bouyea and Champagnie paced Sioux Falls with 20 points on 9-13 FGA in the second quarter. Eight Birmingham (4-14) players scored in the period, which heled them cut the lead to 60-59 at intermission.

The Skyforce outscored the Squadron 25-7 in the third quarter and held them to just 16.7 percent shooting from the field (3-18 FGA). Seven points scored in a quarter marks a new franchise low for an opponent against Sioux Falls (eight points by Bakersfield on 3/11/07 and Yakima on 1/7/00 were the previous lows).  The Force built a 19-point, 85-66 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Behind 20 points from the Birmingham bench, they were able to outscore Sioux Falls 33-21 in the final period and tied the game at 99-apiece with 1:08 left. Sam Thompson netted a three pointer from the right corner with 45.9 seconds remaining, which helped the Skyforce end the game on a 7-0 run to secure the third victory over the Squadron in the last four games.

Marcus Garrett led the Sioux Falls bench with 12 points on 6-12 FGA, nine rebounds and three steals.

James Kelly, Sr., Zylan Cheatham, and Kelan Martin each had 16 points, while Pelicans two-way player Dereon Seabron had eight points on 4-11 FGA and seven assists for Birmingham.

Both teams will finish the season series on Sunday at 3:30 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

