South Dakota cattle numbers have dropped since the beginning of last year

Cattle numbers are down as ranchers had to sell of parts of herds.
Cattle numbers are down as ranchers had to sell of parts of herds.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The USDA inventory reports show that the number of cattle in South Dakota is down 7% in the last year, to the lowest level in 50 years, according to the Northern AG Network.

Why have cattle numbers dropped? Part of it has to do with dryer climate that’s been happening for a couple of years forcing cattle producers to cut numbers and liquidate herds.

“There’s a big disparity between what the producer gets and what the consumer is paying. And we’re hoping that gap narrows as these numbers go into play, so that usually those numbers become more in our favor so we have less cattle. They have to compete harder to get them, and we can get them on for hours and hopefully, they have to keep your price down and keep their margins lower than they can,” said Justin Tupper, president of the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association.

Tupper says that he predicts it’ll take two years to build the numbers back up as long as there is moisture in the area.

