Starting your child’s reading journey early with baby storytime in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Reading to children is extremely important for development, and it can be beneficial to start the process early on.

Aldijana Bonander, a librarian for children five years and under, joins Baylee in the studio to discuss events for families at the library and the benefits of reading to your child at a young age.

The first Saturday of each month, the Downtown Sioux Falls Library hosts a baby storytime at 9:30 a.m. and a family storytime at 10:30 a.m. These events give young children a chance to socialize, participate in activities and have a few stories read to them.

“It’s fun to see the kids engage with each other, but also with the librarians and parents,” said Bonander.

Saturday is “Take Your Child to the Library Day” and several libraries in South Dakota are participating by hosting special activities at their respective locations.

All library events are free, and more information can be found on their website.

