After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls.

The event returns in 2023 after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants that raised or donated at least $50 were given a commemorative T-shirt. The funds raised are going to helping meet the needs of children and adults supported by Lifescape.

“What’s really cool is that it’s been a couple years since we’ve done this, and you get to see kiddos that were probably this tall and now they’re this tall,” said Lifescape CEO Steve Watkins. “It’s a lot of fun because you get to see all the families, a lot of people haven’t seen each other for a while. It brings a lot of interaction and a lot of friendships back together again.”

Lifescape set a goal of trying to raise $100,000, which can go to things as simple as clothes, to even installing a lift in somebody’s home.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.