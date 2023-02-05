Avera Medical Minute
American Legion hosts all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls American Legion hosted an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls on Sunday morning. The event ran from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. If you didn’t make it out, don’t worry, the Legion hosts the pancake breakfast on the first Sunday of every month.

Legion representatives, Terry Wolf and Dan Hughes join Baylee in the studio to talk about the monthly breakfast and the importance of the comradery between the veterans.

More information on the breakfast and other events hosted by the Sioux Falls American Legion can be found on their website.

