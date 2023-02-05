Big time matchups highlight Sanford Pentagon Boys Basketball Heritage Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Some terrific battles between ranked boys basketball teams in South Dakota highlighted a busy day of hoops at the Sanford Pentagon Heritage Classic. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Blake Thompson scores 21 to lead Tea over Class B’s 3rd ranked De Smet Bulldogs 67-60 despite 25 points and nine rebounds from De Smet’s Damon Wilkinson

-Class A’s 3rd ranked Sioux Falls Christian using a big second quarter and 23 points and 11 rebounds from Ethan Bruns to fend off Class B’s 2nd ranked White River and Joe Sayler’s 22 points

-#2A Sioux Valley getting 18 points from Oliver Vincent to outlast #4 St. Thomas More 51-44

