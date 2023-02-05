Crews respond to central Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a call around noon on Sunday after receiving reports of smoke coming from inside a home.

When crews arrived at the home on north Nesmith Ave, they confirmed the reports and declared a working structure fire. Everyone in the home had evacuated before crews arrived and units were able to extinguish the fire on the main level and attic of the home within five minutes.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with seven fire trucks, one command vehicle, 26 Firefighters, and 1 Battalion Chief. The fire is currently under investigation and the home did not have a sprinkler system. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, PCEMS, the American Red Cross, Xcel Energy, and MidAmerican Energy.

