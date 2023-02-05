Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Crews respond to central Sioux Falls house fire

The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to call around noon on Sunday after receiving reports of...
The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to call around noon on Sunday after receiving reports of smoke coming from inside a home.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a call around noon on Sunday after receiving reports of smoke coming from inside a home.

When crews arrived at the home on north Nesmith Ave, they confirmed the reports and declared a working structure fire. Everyone in the home had evacuated before crews arrived and units were able to extinguish the fire on the main level and attic of the home within five minutes.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded with seven fire trucks, one command vehicle, 26 Firefighters, and 1 Battalion Chief. The fire is currently under investigation and the home did not have a sprinkler system. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted on scene by the Sioux Falls Police Department, PCEMS, the American Red Cross, Xcel Energy, and MidAmerican Energy.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
A small plane flipped on its top during landing on a lake.
Yankton County Sheriff reports a plane flipped during landing on a lake
Senator Dean Wink played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
State Senator Dean Wink gives his pick for the Super Bowl
The Sioux Falls American Legion hosted an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Military...
American Legion hosts all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in Sioux Falls