Hamlin girls pull away from Vermillion in battle of top-ranked unbeatens
Tied at half, Chargers dominate the rest of the way to win 51-34
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top-ranked and unbeaten girls Class A basketball teams lived up to the hype.
For a half.
Tied at 20 at the break, #1 Hamlin dominated the second half to hand #2 Vermillion their first loss of the season 51-34.
Kami Wadsworth scored 16 to lead the Chargers to 16-0.
The Tanagers drop to 16-1.
Click on the video viewer for highlights!
