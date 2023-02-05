Avera Medical Minute
Hamlin girls pull away from Vermillion in battle of top-ranked unbeatens

Tied at half, Chargers dominate the rest of the way to win 51-34
Chargers win battle of top ranked and unbeaten girls basketball teams 51-34
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top-ranked and unbeaten girls Class A basketball teams lived up to the hype.

For a half.

Tied at 20 at the break, #1 Hamlin dominated the second half to hand #2 Vermillion their first loss of the season 51-34.

Kami Wadsworth scored 16 to lead the Chargers to 16-0.

The Tanagers drop to 16-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

