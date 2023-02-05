Hamlin girls pull away from Vermillion in battle of top-ranked unbeatens

MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A battle of top-ranked and unbeaten girls Class A basketball teams lived up to the hype.

For a half.

Tied at 20 at the break, #1 Hamlin dominated the second half to hand #2 Vermillion their first loss of the season 51-34.

Kami Wadsworth scored 16 to lead the Chargers to 16-0.

The Tanagers drop to 16-1.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

