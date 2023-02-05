Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma. (Source: WGAL, BALOGUN FAMILY, CNN)
By Barbara Barr
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WGAL) - Imagine being 9 years old and already holding a high school diploma.

That’s the case for David Balogun.

The 9-year-old recently graduated from the Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg.

David reportedly took classes remotely from his home in Bucks County. He said he enjoys science and computer programing.

“I want to be an astrophysicist, and study black holes and supernovas,” he said.

The boy’s parents have advanced degrees, but they said raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts can be a bit challenging.

“He’s a 9-year-old with a brain that does have the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that are beyond his years. And sometimes beyond my understanding,” said David’s mother Ronya Balogun.

David credits several of his favorite teachers for his academic success. They said he taught them a few things too in the few years it took him to get through high school.

“David was an inspirational kid, definitely one who changes the way you think about teaching,” said teacher Cody Derr.

After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, David’s family said they are currently looking at colleges and universities across the country to try to find one that’s just the right fit.

But so far, David and those around him have come up with the right answers.

David said his favorite thing is learning. But he also likes to play sports and the piano. He said he is also working on his black belt in martial arts.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
Italian officials said mafia boss Edgardo Greco was caught working undercover as a pizza maker.
Captured mafia boss was working undercover as pizza maker, authorities say
Police: Sioux Falls casino robber with $100,000 warrant arrested
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
An Iowa family though their pet cat was gone forever after he was spooked by fireworks during a...
Family reunited with missing cat after seven months

Latest News

Valentine’s Day kicked off early on Saturday at Woodgrain Brewing Co. in Sioux Falls with their...
Woodgrain Brewing Valentine’s Day photoshoot lets owners show love to their dogs
Valentine’s Day kicked off early on Saturday at Woodgrain Brewing Co. in Sioux Falls with their...
Woodgrain Brewing Valentine’s Day photoshoot lets owners show love to their dogs
The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls at...
After a three-year hiatus, MallWalk returns to Sioux Empire Mall
The 29th annual Lifescape MallWalk took place on Saturday at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls at...
After a hiatus, MallWalk makes return to Sioux Empire Mall