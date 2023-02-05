Jackrabbit basketball teams best Bison

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - MEN’S RECAP

South Dakota State and North Dakota State needed all 40 minutes in Frost Arena on Saturday to see who’d take the latest edition of the rivalry between the two sides in men’s basketball, but the Jackrabbits were carried by a season-high crowd of 3,031 fans and eventually closed out a 90-85 victory over the Bison.

NDSU was the aggressor from the opening tip-off and took an early lead. Grant Nelson had 11 points in first six minutes of the contest and the Bison held a 22-9 edge at the 11:45 mark of the first half.

A pair of back-to-back 3-pointers by Matt Mims and Zeke Mayo brought the margin to single digits. SDSU continued to trim the deficit over the course of the first half. NDSU led for over 18 of the first 20 minutes, however a Mayo 3-pointer made in front of the visiting bench with four seconds on the clock made it 43-41 score at halftime.

Matt Dentlinger converted on a layup, then Mayo hit a jumper in the point to give the Jackrabbits their first lead to begin the second half. Six minutes into the second half, SDSU had its largest lead of the contest, 60-54. NDSU wouldn’t go away though as Andrew Morgan finished off a layup to put the Bison up 68-67 with 8:20 remaining.

Three lead changes occurred over the next five minutes. A William Kyle III dunk and then two free throws by Mayo lifted the Jackrabbits ahead 81-78 with 2:15 left. SDSU wouldn’t trail again.

SDSU went up by as many as five with under a minute to go, however a Jacari White layup for the Bison cut the margin in favor of SDSU to 86-85 with nine seconds left. A pair of Mayo free throws gave the Jacks an 88-85 advantage with NDSU having another opportunity to tie the game. SDSU forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play with Zeke Mayo coming away with a steal.

Matt Mims closed the game out with two free throws and gave South Dakota State a season split with North Dakota State.

Zeke Mayo produced one of the best scoring performances ever by a Jackrabbit in Frost Arena on Saturday. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 41 points on 14-for-25 from the field and 6 of 9 from deep. The 41 points are tied for the sixth most ever in a game by a Jackrabbit, while the total is the second most by an SDSU player in Frost Arena, trailing only two 42-point performances by Mike Daum. The 14 field goals are tied for the fourth most in a single game by a Jackrabbit men’s basketball player.

Mayo also had a game-high five assists and produced two steals.

Joining him in double digits scoring were Dentlinger (17), Alex Arians (15) and Kyle III (12). Dentlinger played 36 minutes in the contest and had five rebounds and a block. Arians competed for 35 minutes and went 5-for-10 from the field. Kyle III had three blocks for the Jacks, collected a team-high eight rebounds and went 6-for-6 from the floor.

The Bison were paced by Nelson who had a team-high 27 points and a game-high 15 rebounds. Joining him in double digit scoring were White (18) and Damari Wheeler-Thomas (13).

SDSU improved to 14-11 overall and 9-4 in Summit League play with the victory. North Dakota State dropped to 9-15 (6-6).

Notes

SDSU has now won 18 straight Summit League games in Frost Arena dating back to the 2020-21 season. The Jackrabbits have also earned 11 straight victories overall in the month of February going back to that same year.

SDSU finished with a season-low two turnovers. That output is the lowest in a game for the program during its Division I era (previous best was three on two occasions).

South Dakota State finished with a strong 33-for-62 performance from the field (53.2), but were nearly upstaged as NDSU accumulated a 59.6% mark on a 34-for-57 clip. Both teams made eight 3-pointers.

Up Next

South Dakota State has a week off from competition before returning to Frost Arena. The Jackrabbits will host South Dakota on their home floor on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S RECAP

FARGO, N.D. - South Dakota State women’s basketball had five players in double figures Saturday afternoon as the Jacks blew past North Dakota State 82-54 at the Scheels Center. State improves to 20-5 on the season and 13-0 in Summit League action.

Myah Selland surpassed 2,000 career points in the victory. She is the second Jackrabbit women’s player to achieve the milestone, joining Macy Miller in the 2K club, and is the fourth player all-time between the SDSU men’s and women’s programs.

Selland entered the game needing 10 points to reach 2,000 and ended up with 15 to go with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Haleigh Timmer led all players with 16 points while contributing three rebounds and a pair of steals. Paige Meyer was incredibly efficient, finishing with 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting and a 4-of-4 showing from the charity stripe. She also matched the team lead with three assists and had two steals.

Tori Nelson also had an efficient outing. She knocked down all four field goal attempts and went 3-for-4 from the free throw line for her 12 points. Brooklyn Meyer rounded out the double-digit scorers with 11 points and four rebounds.

NDSU (14-8, 8-4 Summit) jumped out to an 11-2 start and led 23-18 after the opening quarter. The Jacks locked down on defense in the second period, however, and led 36-26 at halftime. A 5-0 stretch for the Jacks tied the game at 25-all in the second, then, after a Bison free throw, Paige Meyer hit a pair at the line to give the Jacks lead, 27-26. Selland and Brooklyn Meyer also hit two freebies each, then Dru Gylten drained a 3-pointer and Brooklyn Meyer connected on a layup at the buzzer for the 10-point halftime edge.

A 13-0 run in the third quarter pushed SDSU’s lead to 24 points. Nelson sparked the run with an and-one bucket, followed by four straight points for Paige Meyer, four from Timmer and two by Theisen. Later, Nelson finished another and-one opportunity to put the Jacks ahead 64-39 with 10 minutes to play. The Jacks continued to push through the fourth quarter, leading by as many as 30 on the way to a 28-point victory.

Kallie Theisen recorded 10 rebounds on the afternoon, her third consecutive games with at least 10 boards, and had six points and a block for the Jacks. Gylten contributed five points and matched Paige Meyer’s three assists.

The Jacks shot 51 percent from the floor, 42 percent from the 3-point line and 84 percent from the free throw line. They committed fewer turnovers, 19-23, and had a 22-16 edge in points off turnovers. The SDSU bench outscored NDSU’s bench 34-10. SDSU out-rebounded the Bison 36-23.

NDSU’s Elle Evans led the Bison with 11 points. Heaven Hamling, who typically leads NDSU with 16 points per game, was held to eight.

NOTES

The Jacks run their win streak to 13 games. They have won 26 straight regular season Summit League contests.

SDSU has won at least 20 games in 12 consecutive seasons and 17 of 19 seasons in Division I.

Macy Miller, the only other 2,000-point scorer for the SDSU women’s program, scored 2,355 points.

Selland is the seventh women’s player in the history of the Summit League to reach 2,000 career points.

The Jacks have shot above 50 percent 11 times this year.

SDSU’s victory spoiled NDSU’s unbeaten home mark this season (previously 9-0).

UP NEXT

SDSU takes on South Dakota Saturday afternoon in Vermillion.

