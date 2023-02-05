Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosts first legislative coffee of 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce hosted their first of three legislative coffee of 2023 on Saturday. Lawmakers answered questions on a wide range of subjects.

Right now is a crucial time for South Dakotans to get involved in state legislature. Bills are being voted on and passed in the house and senate. On Saturday at Southeast Tech, Lawmakers made time to meet with their constituents.

One of the most pressing issues for residents was CO2 pipeline construction.

“I need to protect my farm land. I mean, a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into that land and it’s just sad,” said Betty Strom, a landowner and resident from district nine. “A pipeline that just goes and buries this CO2 doesn’t make any sense when these out of state companies, privately owned, just are in it for the tax credits. They’ve told us that.”

“As an issue of principle, I think it’s deeply problematic to use eminent domain for a private corporation,” said Sen. Reynold Nesiba, (D) District 15

Another topic discussed at length was House Bill 1080.

“I’m completely discouraged and I’m disillusioned that so many people at the end of this were commenting that ‘I hope you know that all legislators care about you’ and at the same time they’re taking away healthcare access from families,” expressed Nesiba.

“My concern with the whole deal was just some of the rhetoric one both sides,” said Rep. Tyler Tordsen, (R) District 14. “Basically you oppose kids and don’t like kids and don’t care for kids if you don’t support this bill and people are going to hurt themselves if you don’t kill this bill. There was still some questions that I think yet still remain unanswered.”

Representative Tordsen is the youngest out of the 105 state state legislators, and a testament to getting involved.

“I had interned ten years prior. I’ve always kind of watched it,” said Tordsen. “I finally just got interested enough where I need to jump in, I need to at least throw my name in. I want to be there, I want to help.”

Many lawmakers, including Senator Nesiba, are urging South Dakotans to make sure they contact their lawmakers about what is most important to them.

The next legislative coffee will be on Feb 11 at Southeast Tech.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.