Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State Senator Dean Wink gives his pick for the Super Bowl

Senator Dean Wink played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Senator Dean Wink played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State lawmakers are hard at work in Pierre, but one state senator took a break to give us his pick for Super Bowl 57.

It comes as no shock that Senator Dean Wink is rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to take home the championship, as that’s the team he used to play for. He is a former NFL player who spent his time with the NFL playing for the Eagles as a taxi squad player for three seasons.

Wink went from the football field to the Senate floor. Wink isn’t the only one showing support for the Eagles at the state capital.

”It’s been a fun time in Pierre because I’ll be walking by people down in Pierre that I don’t even know, they’ll be walking by and saying go Eagles or something like that. So, it’s been fun, I hope we can pull off one more victory. I know that there’s a lot of Viking fans down there, a lot of Packer’s fans but they’ve had a good year, I hope they can cap it off with a win in the Super Bowl,” added Wink.

Super Bowl 57 is next Sunday on Black Hills Fox.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
The Sioux Falls American Legion hosted an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Military...
American Legion hosts all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in Sioux Falls
More than 200 students went head to head during the annual youth day at the Black Hills Stock...
Annual youth day brings students to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
The Sioux Falls American Legion hosted an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Military...
American Legion hosting all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in Sioux Falls