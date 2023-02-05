Tough day for Coyote basketball teams against North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMEN’S RECAP

North Dakota evened the score on the season as they defeated South Dakota 83-66 on Saturday in Grand Forks. The Coyotes rallied from 14 down but weren’t able to seal the comeback as the Fighting Hawks evened the series to 1-1 on the season.

It was a balanced night for North Dakota (13-9, 6-6 Summit) with six players scoring in double-digits, including a game-high 15 points from Juliet Gordon. Standout point guard Kacie Borowicz followed with 12 points of her own while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing six assists for a well-rounded stat line. However, Borowicz, who has been averaging 20.1 points per game on the season, was guarded by South Dakota’s go-to defender in Macy Guebert who was able to hold her well below her season average.

Nakiyah Hurst led the Fighting Hawks with 16 points when they faced South Dakota earlier this season in Vermillion. She had another good game for North Dakota today as she scored 10 points and had a big defensive presence with three steals.

South Dakota (11-13, 7-6 Summit) battled with just eight healthy bodies, all of which played just about 20 minutes apiece or more, after a tough overtime loss on Thursday. Carley Duffney had another double-digit night for the Coyotes with a team-high 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 7-of-8 shooting from the line. Her presence down low was key for the Coyotes as North Dakota is one of the teams in the league that doesn’t outsize the Coyotes. Duffney attacked the basket and drew six fouls to send her to the line multiple times.

Grace Larkins and Alexi Hempe followed Duffney with 13 and 10 points respectively. Larkins, who battled through foul trouble once again, played the entire fourth quarter with four fouls. Hempe’s points came at big moments, as she drained her first three towards the end of the second quarter to give the Yotes a 36-35 lead.

It was a game of runs today with both teams going on big runs and also enduring long stretches of scoring droughts. South Dakota came out fast with a 7-0 start as North Dakota didn’t score its first bucket until three minutes into the game. The second quarter also saw a five-minute scoreless period for the Fighting Hawks as South Dakota went on an 11-2 run to finish the half. Quarter three started with a 10-point lead for North Dakota before the Yotes went on yet another run, scoring 10 straight points to come within two with UND leading 54-52. However, the Fighting Hawks came out strong to start the fourth quarter, going on a 9-2 run to build up a 12-point lead. South Dakota had good looks but wasn’t able to knock them down or cut the lead below double-digits as North Dakota outscored the Yotes 22-12 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

North Dakota was able to endure the Coyote runs and held the lead through a majority of the game, going up by as many as 17 late in the fourth quarter. The Fighting Hawks showed a strong defensive presence, forcing 15 Coyote turnovers and converting those into 26 points. North Dakota also pounded the paint to score 38 points inside compared to South Dakota’s 22 points down low.

South Dakota returns home to host in-state rival South Dakota State on Saturday, Feb. 11.

MEN’S RECAP

VERMILLION, S.D. – A 50 percent shooting percentage helped North Dakota outpace South Dakota in an 86-72 win for the Fighting Hawks Saturday in Vermillion.

The win broke a three-game losing streak to the Coyotes for UND and pushed its record to 8-17 (2-10 Summit) this year. USD falls to 11-14 (6-7 Summit) this season.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt led the Coyotes in scoring with 18 points on the afternoon. On his second basket of the day, he became the 32nd member of the 1,000 point club in Coyote basketball history. Perrott-Hunt went 5-of-14 from the field and knocked down all seven of his free-throw attempts. He also had a team-high four assists and has scored in double-figures for the 13th straight game. Tasos Kamateros was the only other Coyote to register double-figures with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Kamateros recorded a team-high nine rebounds for the second straight game. Damani Hayes had eight points and seven rebounds while Mason Archambault, A.J. Plitzuweit, and Max Burchill had six each. South Dakota shot 40 percent from the floor and was held to 23.5 percent from three and 0-of-8 from deep in the second half. After not taking any free-throws in the first half, USD went 18-of-20 from the line in the second half.

North Dakota came into the game shooting 43 percent from the floor and 34 percent from three. The Fighting Hawks started the game hot and continued to push the pace in transition, making South Dakota scramble to guard players on the perimeter. UND shot 47 percent from the floor and made 10 from three in the first half. That gave them a seven-point lead heading into the break. The second half was more of the same as UND built a double-digit lead off its first basket of the second half. After a pair of free-throws from Kamateros knocked the game down to single digits, North Dakota went on an 8-0 run to put them ahead by 17 points with 14 minutes to go. Five minutes later, a three-pointer from Tsotne Tsartsidze pushed UND ahead by 22 points – its largest lead of the game. South Dakota made a run late in the game to put life into the Coyote crowd. Two free-throws from Archambault started the run followed by two layups from Hayes and Plitzuweit and capped off by a Burchill jumper. The Coyotes trimmed the lead down to 12 with five minutes remaining, but North Dakota halted any momentum with baskets down the stretch and took today’s game by 14 points.

Matt Norman scored a game-high 21 points on 6-of-12 shooting. Norman sank 6-of-9 from beyond the arc and tied for the team-lead with three assists. B.J. Omot had 17 points on 4-of-10 shooting and three assists while Tsartsidze with 16 and Jalun Trent with 14 rounded out the double-digit scoring efforts for the Hawks. North Dakota finished with a 49 percent shooting percentage and 40 percent from the three-point line.

The Coyotes will get a much-needed week off before their next contest. South Dakota travels to Brookings for the second-round of the South Dakota Showdown next weekend. The game against South Dakota State is scheduled for a 6 p.m. tip from Frost Arena on Saturday.

