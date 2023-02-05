Woodgrain Brewing Valentine’s Day photoshoot lets owners show love to their dogs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine’s Day kicked off early on Saturday at Woodgrain Brewing Co. in Sioux Falls with their “Must Love Dogs” event.

The event featured a photoshoot for dogs with print cards, various raffle packages for owners and pets, and a specialty chocolate raspberry beer from Woodgrain.

Owners who wanted to spoil their pups further could purchase items such as bandanas, ropes and pupcakes, with proceeds benefiting the Sioux Falls area Humane Society.

“Dogs are just way better to photograph,” said Kelcey Schroder, owner of KS Photo. “They’re so much fun, and I think, for a lot of dogs, it’s good socialization.”

It was $35 to take part in the pet photoshoot and all of the slots were sold out.

“I just love dogs, I have a soft spot for dogs, all dogs, any dogs. I look forward to this every time I do it,” expressed Schroder.

