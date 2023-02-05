Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Yankton County Sheriff reports a plane flipped during landing on a lake

A small plane flipped on its top during landing on a lake.
A small plane flipped on its top during landing on a lake.(Yankton County Sheriff)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Yankton, South Dakota (KTIV) The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lake Marindahl for a possible plane crash Saturday afternoon around 4:15p.m., according to a news release.

Upon arrival the pilot was not injured and the plane was upside down on the frozen lake, the release stated. Following the interview with the pilot, it was determined the plane was making a non-emergency stop on the lake. The plane’s ski hit snow causing the plane to flip over onto its top, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and will be conducting the rest of the investigation.

The Sheriff’s office also recognized several agencies that responded to the call: Irene first responders, Irene Fire Department, S.D. Highway Patrol, S.D. Game Fish & Parks, Yankton County Emergency Management, Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Search and Rescue, Yankton Fire Department and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
Senator Dean Wink played three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
State Senator Dean Wink gives his pick for the Super Bowl
The Sioux Falls American Legion hosted an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Military...
American Legion hosts all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast in Sioux Falls
More than 200 students went head to head during the annual youth day at the Black Hills Stock...
Annual youth day brings students to the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo