“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books
41 points against NDSU the second most scored by a Jackrabbit in Frost Arena history
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!
The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.
Mayo’s 41 points are the second most ever scored by a Jackrabbit in Frost Arena, falling one point shy of Mike Daum’s 42-point outing against Fort Wayne in 2017.
SDSU hosts rival South Dakota next Saturday at 6.
