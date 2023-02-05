Avera Medical Minute
“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books

41 points against NDSU the second most scored by a Jackrabbit in Frost Arena history
Sophomore reacts to his 41 point game against NDSU
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Yesterday’s South Dakota State-North Dakota State men’s basketball contest will forever be remembered as “The Zeke Mayo Game”!

The sophomore took over, scoring 41 points to lead a come from behind 90-85 SDSU victory over the rival Bison. He also had five assists and a key steal that helped seal the victory in the final minute.

Mayo’s 41 points are the second most ever scored by a Jackrabbit in Frost Arena, falling one point shy of Mike Daum’s 42-point outing against Fort Wayne in 2017.

SDSU hosts rival South Dakota next Saturday at 6.

