After hearing Eagles’ Super Bowl memories Dallas Goedert ready to make his own

PHILADELPHIA, PA (Dakota News Now) - After a long week of waiting Dallas Goedert and his Philadelphia Eagles are at last in Glendale, Arizona.

Where they’ll have to wait ANOTHER week for Super Bowl 57 to kickoff.

The Eagles held a couple of final practices in Philadelphia yesterday before flying out to Arizona today. Though it’s their second Super Bowl appearance in five years, it’ll be a first for Goedert. The Britton native and SDSU alum was drafted just after the Eagles beat New England to win Super Bowl 52.

Though he says it wasn’t awkward joining a team that had just won the big game, it certainly informed Dallas’ perspective moving forward.

You can watch Goedert and his Eagles take on Kansas City next Sunday on Fox Sioux Falls at 5:30. Both teams will take part in Super Bowl Media Day tomorrow.

