Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

After hearing Eagles’ Super Bowl memories Dallas Goedert ready to make his own

Britton native & SDSU alum to play in Super Bowl 57 next Sunday against Kansas City
Britton native and SDSU alum seeks first Super Bowl win in fifth season
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, PA (Dakota News Now) - After a long week of waiting Dallas Goedert and his Philadelphia Eagles are at last in Glendale, Arizona.

Where they’ll have to wait ANOTHER week for Super Bowl 57 to kickoff.

The Eagles held a couple of final practices in Philadelphia yesterday before flying out to Arizona today. Though it’s their second Super Bowl appearance in five years, it’ll be a first for Goedert. The Britton native and SDSU alum was drafted just after the Eagles beat New England to win Super Bowl 52.

Though he says it wasn’t awkward joining a team that had just won the big game, it certainly informed Dallas’ perspective moving forward.

You can watch Goedert and his Eagles take on Kansas City next Sunday on Fox Sioux Falls at 5:30. Both teams will take part in Super Bowl Media Day tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Mason Schramm celebrates a goal against Rushmore in the Sioux Falls Flyers 3-3 tie
Sioux Falls Flyers & Rushmore fight to a Sunday tie
SDSU's Zeke Mayo scores 41 in win over NDSU
“The Zeke Mayo Game” one for Frost Arena record books
Stampede host Weiner Dog races and beat Des Moines
Nothing but winners for Sioux Falls on Wiener Dog Race Night
Sanford Pentagon hosts Heritage Boys Basketball Classic
Big time matchups highlight Sanford Pentagon Boys Basketball Heritage Classic