Big goals for Oregon-bound Rapid City Stevens senior Simeon Birnbaum

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Days after officially committing join on of the most presitgious college running programs in country, one of the top distance runners in South Dakota history was doing his thing this afternoon in Boston.

On Wednesday Rapid City Stevens senior Simeon Birnbaum signed on to join the Unviersity of Oregon track and cross country programs in the video you’re seeing here. Not long after he was off to Boston to run in today’s junior mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix where, amongst a field of elite prep runners, Birnbaum finished third in 4:05.29.

Though his college career still seems far away, what with there still being one more high school track season left this spring, it’s all fueling Simeon’s fire and got him thinking big for the future.

