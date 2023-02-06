Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Big goals for Oregon-bound Rapid City Stevens senior Simeon Birnbaum

Finished third Sunday at New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston
Rapid City Stevens runner aiming for Olympics
By Zach Borg
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Days after officially committing join on of the most presitgious college running programs in country, one of the top distance runners in South Dakota history was doing his thing this afternoon in Boston.

On Wednesday Rapid City Stevens senior Simeon Birnbaum signed on to join the Unviersity of Oregon track and cross country programs in the video you’re seeing here. Not long after he was off to Boston to run in today’s junior mile at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix where, amongst a field of elite prep runners, Birnbaum finished third in 4:05.29.

Though his college career still seems far away, what with there still being one more high school track season left this spring, it’s all fueling Simeon’s fire and got him thinking big for the future.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Kadeem Jack fades away for a shot for the Sioux Falls Skyforce during Sunday's win over...
Skyforce sweep Squadron and win fourth straight
The Sioux Falls Stampede compete against Tri-City
Stampede stumble Sunday against Tri-City
Philadelphia Eagles Tight End, South Dakota State alum & Britton native
After hearing Eagles’ Super Bowl memories Dallas Goedert ready to make his own
Mason Schramm celebrates a goal against Rushmore in the Sioux Falls Flyers 3-3 tie
Sioux Falls Flyers & Rushmore fight to a Sunday tie