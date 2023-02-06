Avera Medical Minute
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests

Johnson (right) and Sheriff Mueller (left) discuss the increase of violent crime in Pennington...
Johnson (right) and Sheriff Mueller (left) discuss the increase of violent crime in Pennington County.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday.

“Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said Johnson. “Throughout my conversations with Sheriff Mueller and Sheriff Wellman, they’ve been clear – the number one thing Congress can do to make our communities safer is secure the southern border. I hope President Biden highlights a plan to combat fentanyl pouring into our communities as he discusses the State of our Union.”

“I am honored and humbled to be asked by Representative Johnson to be his guest at the State of the Union,” said Sheriff Wellman. “As the Sheriff of Moody County, I am hoping there is a conversation and an explained plan on how to secure the border. It is not a political issue; it is 100% a national health and safety issue. It needs to not only be addressed but fixed.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to attend the State of the Union. Methamphetamine is still the number one driver of violent crime in South Dakota and fentanyl overdoses continue to rise,” said Sheriff Mueller. “These drugs flow freely across our open southern border and into communities near you and me. I am hoping to hear President Biden take an aggressive stance and outline a plan to secure our southern border. This immediate step is necessary to keep our citizens and communities safe.”

