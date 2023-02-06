Expect highs in the 30s & 40s, wind for Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any fog left around the region should be on the way out of here with the wind picking up.

It’s going to be a breezy day around the region, with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. In northern South Dakota, the wind will be stronger, with gusts around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for that part of the region, including Aberdeen. The wind will start to ease up this afternoon and this evening. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s. We could see a few spotty showers or drizzles this afternoon before clearing out overnight.

Tuesday is looking like a fairly nice day! We’ll see more sunshine and have highs back in the 30s and 40s but with less wind this time. We’ll keep the nice weather rolling through the middle of the week, too. Highs will stay in the 30s for most of us. By the end of this week, a front will move through, bringing a slight chance for a little light snow and some colder temperatures with highs falling into the 20s.

Over the weekend, temperatures will warm back into the 30s for most of us. Next week is also looking quiet and nice. Highs will be hovering around freezing, and we’ll bring in a slight chance of snow next week.

