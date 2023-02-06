Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Expect highs in the 30s & 40s, wind for Monday

South Dakota
South Dakota(Dakota News Now)
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any fog left around the region should be on the way out of here with the wind picking up.

It’s going to be a breezy day around the region, with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. In northern South Dakota, the wind will be stronger, with gusts around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for that part of the region, including Aberdeen. The wind will start to ease up this afternoon and this evening. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s. We could see a few spotty showers or drizzles this afternoon before clearing out overnight.

Tuesday is looking like a fairly nice day! We’ll see more sunshine and have highs back in the 30s and 40s but with less wind this time. We’ll keep the nice weather rolling through the middle of the week, too. Highs will stay in the 30s for most of us. By the end of this week, a front will move through, bringing a slight chance for a little light snow and some colder temperatures with highs falling into the 20s.

Over the weekend, temperatures will warm back into the 30s for most of us. Next week is also looking quiet and nice. Highs will be hovering around freezing, and we’ll bring in a slight chance of snow next week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

South Dakota Senate floor in Pierre.
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
Friends and family create non-profit to raise awareness for men's mental health
The Sioux Falls Stampede compete against Tri-City
Stampede stumble on Sunday