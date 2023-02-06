Former prime minister of Norway to speak on sustainable development at Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tickets are now available for Augustana University’s Boe Forum, which will host Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland as this year’s feature speaker in March.

In addition to being the former prime minister of Norway, Dr. Brudntland is also director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Brundtland is considered the “Mother of Sustainability,” traveling to lecture on the topic of climate change. She defines sustainable development as “meeting the demands of the present generations while preserving the rights of future generations to meet their own needs.”

“Sustainability is a topic that interests a broad cross-section of the public and college communities,” stated Dr. Harry Thompson, executive director of the Center for Western Studies. “We are especially pleased to hear Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland speak about the way sustainable development provides a growth-positive approach to the future.”

A Q&A session moderated by Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin will follow Brudntland’s address.

“Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland has been providing leadership on issues of global significance for more than four decades, dedicating her life’s work to inspiring action and cooperation around the world,” said Herseth Sandlin. “The former prime minister’s passion for public health and the environment, vast knowledge and expertise, and commitment to collaboration and inclusivity have influenced transformational change.”

Event details

The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, in the Elmen Center on Augustana’s campus in Sioux Falls.

Tickets are free and available to the public at augie.edu/brundtland.

For more information on the event, visit augie.edu/boe.

About Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland

Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland earned a medical degree at the University of Oslo and Master of Public Health degree at the Harvard School of Public Health.

From 1966-69, she worked as a physician at the Norwegian Directorate for Health and Social Affairs, and then as a doctor at the Ministry of Health in Oslo, where she focused on children’s health issues. In 1974, Brundtland was asked to serve as Norway’s minister of the environment, focusing on the links between public health and the environment.

In 1981, at the age of 41, Brundtland became the first woman prime minister of Norway — the youngest person ever appointed. Serving three terms, Brundtland was head of the Norwegian government for more than 10 years.

Brundtland was invited by the United Nations (U.N.) secretary-general to establish and chair the World Commission on Environment and Development in 1983 — leading to the Earth Summit, the U.N. Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

In 1998, Brundtland was elected director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) and served until 2003 — the same year she was recognized as Scientific American’s Policy Leader of the Year. Under her forward-thinking leadership, WHO confronted the global threat of the SARS virus. Her rapid response and information networking are largely credited with helping prevent the widespread growth of the disease.

In 2007, U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon chose Brundtland to serve as one of the U.N. Special Envoys for Climate Change. That same year, she became a founding member of “The Elders” — a group of leaders called together by Nelson Mandela and chaired by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who contribute their wisdom, independent leadership and integrity to tackling the world’s toughest problems with the goal of conflict resolution and making the world a better place.

Brundtland’s numerous awards include the 1988 Third World Prize for leadership on sustainable development, 1989 Indira Gandhi Prize, 1994 der Internationaler Karlspreis zu Achen, International Environment Prize from the City of Göteborg in Sweden, Blue Planet Prize from the Asahi Glass Foundation in Japan and Geneva Forum for Health Award.

