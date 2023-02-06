Friends and family create non-profit to raise awareness for men’s mental health

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Manny Christopher, a Roosevelt and Dakota Wesleyan graduate, took his own life in 2021 after a battle with mental illness.

Now, his friends and family have created a non-profit called Long Live MC to spread awareness for men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

Photojournalist Sam Tastad has the story.

“Miss you everyday. Love you MC. You know all the vibes. Miss you MC.”

“I am Manny’s older brother and I am suppose to be his protector. I don’t know If I knew if he was struggling mentally,” says Manny’s brother, Denet Christopher.

“Let faith rise up in me.”

“I was volunteering. I was playing acoustic guitar,” said Denet. “We were playing a song called ‘Peace be still,’ and I just felt peace coming over me as we were playing that song and my phone was going off. All of Manny’s friends are calling me and we shared our location. So, I looked on my location and it said he was home.”

“Being his roomate, his best friend,” said Manny’s friend and Long Live MC board member Tristan Teichemeier.

“I just wish that we could have walked together,” said Manny’s friend and Long Live MC board member McKenzie Erickson.

”He was a football player. He took hits. He had this presence of being this big football strong guy that had no weakness on field or off the field,” said Teichmeier.

“Manny truly was the ilght of every room. His laugh was the most contagious laugh ever and he made everyone else belly laugh and his jokes, everything about him was so full of joy and so full of life. It is really hard looking back knowing that inside of that laugh and smile, he was really struggling,” said Erickson.

“Love you. I will miss you brother,” said Denet.

“And thats one thing I can’t change now. But it’s one thing we can try to change as a group now,” said Teichmeier.

“We want to be able to provide the resources. If it’s the financial resources we can connect you to the right professional we can talk to,” said Denet.

“It’s a big thing for us and it’s a big thing for me personally because I struggle with him and I am so grateful for help I have gotten. Being able to open up about that and not being scared to show a little weakness because nobody is perfect, nobody is superman. Can’t be superman.” said Teichmeier.

“One of the things that Manny would always say is I am going through some things and its like what are you going through? DC, I am going through some things,” said Denet. “But just being able to ask more questions. I think what we really want Long Live MC is to represent a non-profit that brings awareness to mental health. It’s a big issue in our society.”

“I was calling businesses, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, I know Manny. I have heard of Manny. He has been able to impact that town, that city. You can have a community. You can have those relationships. But make sure you are always checking in on yourself,” said Teichmeier.

“Now I take it very seriously. If someone says I am feeling this way, or something made me feel this way, that’s something I will take to heart,” said Denet.

“Just saying it’s okay to not be okay isn’t going to fix anything. You have to go through the steps and go through hard conversations by showing up,” said Erickson.

“It was a very emotional day. Now you are realizing it has been two whole years without having your loved one here on earth,” said Denet. “One day I will get to see Manny in heaven, and we will get to rejoice. We will get to talk about all the good times. We will talk about everything.”

Saturday, February 11th, Long Live MC is hosting the first annual MC’s weekend at Thirsty’s in Mitchell, SD from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be a 50/50 raffle, prize raffles, and more. It will be the first time they have gathered together in Mitchell since Manny’s passing. Long Live MC have already been able to give three scholarships to Dakota Wesleyan students to assist with the financial aspect of going to college to take away some of that stress. With the amount they have raised, they are going to increase the financial assistance to the three DWU students. They also continue to reach out to different schools around the area to see how they can partner with them to help end the stigma of mental health. Their next step is to get mental health professionals to help continue their conversations.

