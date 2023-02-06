Avera Medical Minute
Information sought in Iowa billboard theft

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a college billboard theft near Orange City, Iowa.

The theft occurred at some point between Jan. 16 and 28, at the intersection of 470th St. and Jackson Ave., one mile south of Orange City, Iowa.

According to authorities, deputies discovered the billboard canvas of a Northwestern College sign had been stolen.

The canvas is valued at approximately $700.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them at (712) 737-3307.

