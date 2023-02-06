Information sought in Iowa billboard theft

ORANGE CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a college billboard theft near Orange City, Iowa.

The theft occurred at some point between Jan. 16 and 28, at the intersection of 470th St. and Jackson Ave., one mile south of Orange City, Iowa.

According to authorities, deputies discovered the billboard canvas of a Northwestern College sign had been stolen.

The canvas is valued at approximately $700.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this crime to contact them at (712) 737-3307.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.