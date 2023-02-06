Local businesses teaming up to fight school lunch debt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Even before the pandemic and certainly during it, school lunch debt has been an issue for many in South Dakota. Two months ago, the Sioux Falls School District said it had over $100,000 in school lunch debt by families. To answer that, local businesses in Sioux Falls this week are giving to help offset some of that debt.

When the news came that the Sioux Falls School District had a school lunch deficit of six figures, it struck a nerve with many in the city. That includes Erica Wilcox.

“That hit me really hard, it really struck me. I just immediately started thinking of what are our options, what can we do.” Wilcox said.

It wasn’t long before she and others started to try and find a way to help offset some of that debt for families. That lead them to Mark Fonder and Hungry Hearts, a Sioux Falls non-profit striving to do exactly that.

“He told us a little bit about what Hungry Hearts is, and we just knew it was a perfect fit to have everything go through him. We just started thinking of what businesses do we know, what business owners do we know. We just started hammer calling at this coffee shop.” Wilcox said.

Quickly, they put together a list of businesses willing to send a portion of their revenue for a day to Hungry Hearts. A Week to Feed The Kids starts Monday, with businesses alternating on deals and promises to share their sales. Fonder said it’s just the help they’ve been looking for.

“When other businesses want to help, step up and help contribute, it’s more than welcome. All of the money goes to feed the kids locally. It helps our cause, and it helps to make sure the kids get a hot lunch.” Fonder said.

Wilcox said it’s an excuse to help not only Hungry Hearts and their mission, but the shops that support them. Both Fonder and Wilcox said the effort isn’t a permanent solution to battling school lunch debt, but it is a start.

“You are supporting local businesses, and at the same time, you’re supporting the kids in your community. It’s a win-win.” Wilcox said.

Below are a list of businesses, the day’s they’re pitching in and their efforts to support Hungry Hearts.

Monday, February 6

- Clean Bean Coffee: $1 for every coffee sold

- Clean Ride Auto Spa: 20% of all car wash sales

- The Barrel House: 10% of all sales

Tuesday, February 7

- Granite City Brewery: 15% for every sale that shows the online ad

Wednesday, February 8

- Terra Shepherd Boutique: 15% of all sales

- Granite City Brewery: 15% for every sale that shows the online ad

Thursday, February 9

- JuLiana’s Boutique: 20% of all sales

- KRAV’N: 10% of all sales

Friday, February 10

- Plastic Surgery Associates of Sioux Falls: 10% of retail sales

- AMT Hot Training Studio: All $5 drop-ins will be donated

Saturday, February 11

- Lauriebelles: A portion of the day’s sales

