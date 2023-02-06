Avera Medical Minute
Police: Shots fired outside laundromat in central Sioux Falls

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect who they believe fired several shots in a populated parking lot.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 9 p.m. on Saturday, multiple people were in the parking lot when a victim exited a laundromat in central Sioux Falls. Someone in the crowd “exchanged words” with the victim, who was inside his car before hearing several gunshots. No injuries were reported.

Officers were able to talk to the other witnesses in the parking lot to identify the suspect, who they found in the same area on Sunday morning. The 28-year-old suspect, Tyrone Appleton, from Sioux Falls, had a firearm in his possession and was arrested for aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

