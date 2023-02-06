Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen

Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona, Iowa. The father of an 11-year-old boy who died following an accident on the popular boat ride at the park said that his son and other family members were trapped by the ride's seat belts when the boat carrying them flipped.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (AP) - The managers of an Iowa amusement park say they will never reopen a ride where an 11-year-old boy was killed.

Adventureland’s general manager announced the decision in a letter posted on the park’s website Friday. He said the park spent months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride.

The company that bought the park in the wake of Michael Jaramillo’s death decided it would be best to focus on other park enhancements.

Jaramillo’s brother and father were also injured on July 3, 2021, when the family’s raft overturned and trapped them in the water.

The family’s lawsuit against Adventureland’s former owners remains pending in court.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Police Lights
Police: Shots fired outside laundromat in central Sioux Falls
Former Prime Minister of Norway Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland will focus on sustainable development.
Former prime minister of Norway to speak on sustainable development at Augustana
SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims
Deuel High School senior Jackson Baer is our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Deuel senior gives back