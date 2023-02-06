Avera Medical Minute
SFPD: Man wakes up in different location after assault, robbery

File - police lights
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a robbery victim woke up in a different location after being knocked unconscious during the assault.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 10 p.m. on Sunday in northeast Sioux Falls. The victim was outside a home talking on the phone when two suspects drove up and asked him for money. The victim said he did not have money, and then the suspects assaulted him until he lost consciousness. The victim woke up in a different part of the park and was missing his cell phone. The victim did not know the suspects.

Officers are still investigating the situation.

