SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls police report, one of three suspects used a machete to assault two victims during a robbery.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Two victims were in a home in northwest Sioux Falls when three suspects approached the residence and knocked on the door. One of the suspects punched a victim to gain entry into the house, and then another suspect used the flat side of a machete to hit the victims and cut one of them on the wrist. One of the suspects had a gun but did not shoot it. The suspects searched the home, took cash, and then stole a truck that was parked outside.

The victim that received a cut from the machete received medical attention for the wound. The victims said they do not know why they were targeted.

Officers investigating the incident.

