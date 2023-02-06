Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SFPD: Robbers use machete to assault victims

(KSFY)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls police report, one of three suspects used a machete to assault two victims during a robbery.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Two victims were in a home in northwest Sioux Falls when three suspects approached the residence and knocked on the door. One of the suspects punched a victim to gain entry into the house, and then another suspect used the flat side of a machete to hit the victims and cut one of them on the wrist. One of the suspects had a gun but did not shoot it. The suspects searched the home, took cash, and then stole a truck that was parked outside.

The victim that received a cut from the machete received medical attention for the wound. The victims said they do not know why they were targeted.

Officers investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Police Lights
Police: Shots fired outside laundromat in central Sioux Falls
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen
Former Prime Minister of Norway Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland will focus on sustainable development.
Former prime minister of Norway to speak on sustainable development at Augustana
Deuel High School senior Jackson Baer is our Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Deuel senior gives back