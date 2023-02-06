Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Pit Rescue hosts Corks & Collars event

The 8th annual Corks & Collars kicks off Saturday, Feb. 11, 6-10 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Corks & Collars fundraiser this weekend in downtown Sioux Falls will include entertainment and guest appearances by adoptable dogs.

The event takes place on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn. The Casino Royale-themed night will include gaming, entertainment, a silent auction, and food and drink.

Tickets can be purchased at pitrescue.org.

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue reports that adoptions and donations are at record or near-record lows. Overtaxed and under-funded animal rescues and shelters face the result, with increasing numbers of healthy, adoptable pets needing to be euthanized every day.

“Post-COVID times plus the economy are a devastating double-whammy to SEPR and all of us in the trenches of animal rescue. It’s absolutely heart-wrenching to see the huge numbers of pets being put down simply because they have nowhere to go. That’s why every adoption, every donation breathes life and hope into SEPR’s mission. There are so many highs and lows inherent in what we do. That’s why Corks & Collars is vital in keeping our spirits high, our bottom line healthy and, of course, saving precious lives.”

Sioux Empire Pit Rescue’s own Pepper and Wasabi will be making appearances throughout the event. Wasabi and Pepper were two of the dogs rescued from the Damond Baldwin case in rural Olivet.

