Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls contractor cited for safety violations at 2 different sites in 2 days

(KCRG)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - OSHA reports employees working for the same Sioux Falls contractor at two different locations faced potentially deadly electrocution and trench cave-in hazards.

On Aug. 18, 2022, inspectors with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an inspection near the intersection of 57th St. and South Mellenberndt Pl. after learning a work crew employed by Siteworks Inc. of Sioux Falls had struck an overhead power line while digging trenches to install storm sewer lines, according to a release from OSHA.

“OSHA determined the company failed to take required steps to protect employees working near energized electrical powerlines from dangerous electric shock.”

A day later, OSHA inspectors observed a Siteworks employee installing water lines while they worked in an unprotected trench at 41st St. and Valleyview Rd.

“Inspectors found Siteworks failed to protect workers as required against trench collapses and cave-ins – which claimed the lives of 39 workers in 2022 – when thousands of pounds of soil can bury or crush workers in seconds.”

OSHA determined Siteworks Inc. failed to protect its work crews at both sites from known hazards as they replaced municipal sewer and water lines. The agency issued two violations, one willful and one serious, and proposed $85,005 in penalties.

“To understand Siteworks Inc.’s serious disregard for their employees’ safety, consider they narrowly avoided a group of workers being electrocuted on Thursday and left another worker unprotected from the deadly risk of trench collapse on Friday,” explained OSHA Area Director Sheila Stanley in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “We will not tolerate the brazen willingness of this employer to endanger their workers and will hold them accountable for their inactions. Siteworks has provided excavation services for more the 25 years and is well aware of industry and OSHA safety requirements.”

Siteworks Inc. – previously known as Siteworks LLC – provides construction services, including grading and land development, site grading and preparation, excavation, and demolition and installation of underground sewer, water and wastewater systems in Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas.

“Contractors who continually ignore safety requirements are gambling with their workers’ lives in return for a profit,” Stanley added. “Federal workplace safety regulations and industry-recognized methods are intended to keep workers safe and make sure they are able to safely finish their day’s work and return home.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
Visitors arrive at the Adventureland Park amusement park, Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in Altoona,...
Ride at Iowa amusement park where boy died will never reopen

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 5:00
Snow Chances Return Thursday
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather
The South Dakota Capitol building in Pierre.
South Dakota JAG students headed to Pierre for ‘Capitol Conversations’
Johnson (right) and Sheriff Mueller (left) discuss the increase of violent crime in Pennington...
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests