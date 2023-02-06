Skyforce sweep Squadron and win fourth straight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Birmingham Squadron 120-111 on Sunday afternoon as seven players scored in double figures at the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain had a game-high 27 points on 8-15 FGA and six rebounds, while Justin Champagnie added 24 points on 9-16 FGA and nine rebounds in the Skyforce’s fourth-straight victory.

Cain and Champagnie tallied a combined 22 points on 10-13 FGA in the first quarter, which helped the Force (10-6) shoot 60.9 percent from the field (14-23 FGA). They took a 33-28 lead over Birmingham (4-15) after the first 12 minutes.

John Petty, Jr. got things going for the Squadron in the second period, as he netted 12 points on 4-8 3PA, as Birmingham took a 32-25 advantage in the quarter. Landon Kirkwood (14 points on 4-8 3PA, five assists and two steals) scored 11 points on 3-7 3PA in the period, which helped Sioux Falls cut the deficit to 60-58 at halftime.

The Skyforce defense held the Squadron to 36.4 percent shooting (20 percent from deep) and just 18 points in the third quarter. Jamaree Bouyea (16 points and five assists) and Champagnie combined for 18 points in the period, as Sioux Falls scored 34 on 52.6 percent shooting and took a 92-78 lead to the final 12 minutes.

Feron Hunt scored 13 points in the fourth quarter for Birmingham, but the Force was able to build a lead up to 18 points in the period to secure the season series and move to 4-1 all-time against the Squadron.

Kadeem Jack added 13 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and three blocks (game-high plus-24 plus-minus). Jon Elmore and Marcus Garrett combined for 22 points on 8-17 FGA six rebounds and seven assists off the Sioux Falls bench.

Pelicans two-way player Dereon Seabron had 14 points on 5-15 FGA for Birmingham.

The Skyforce embarks on a four-game road swing before all-star break, with the first being a contest against the Long Island Nets (14-3) on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 PM CST at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The Squadron travels to face the Memphis Hustle (10-5) on Tuesday, as well.

