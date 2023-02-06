Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stampede stumble Sunday against Tri-City

Rally comes up short in 3-2 defeat
Fall to Tri-City 3-2
By Zach Borg and Kristin Farris
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede Hockey Club was unable to stay in the win column after a 2-3 loss to the Tri-City Storm on Sunday evening.

The Storm were the sole scorers for much of the matchup, marking one goal per period with the Stampede unable to answer back until midway through the third period. The Storm’s Graham Gamache, Tanner Adams, and Dane Dowiak found the back of Xavier Medina’s net, putting the Storm on top for over 50 minutes.

The Stampede’s scoring came midway through the third period with a goal from Clint Levens at the 11:54 mark. Levens’ fifth goal of the season was assisted by Zack Sharp and Maddox Fleming. Following Levens’ lead, Chris Pelosi found twine to limit the Storm’s lead to one goal with 3:33 left in the game. Pelosi’s goal came from a rebound play with Evan Murr and Nick Ring.

The penalty box was quiet for both teams Sunday evening, with just three penalties all night. Tri-City’s Samo Meritahti was called for hooking 5:46 after the initial puck drop. Chris Pelosi was then called for a high sticking penalty with five minutes left in the first period. The final penalty came from Cam O’Neill of Tri-City with 3:57 expired from the third period clock.

On the goaltending front, the Stampede’s Xavier Medina took the loss with 30 saves and three goals against in his 52:56 between the pipes. Medina now holds a record of 11-10-2 this season with 667 saves and a .919 save percentage. The Storm’s Cameron Korpi earned the win with 35 saves and two goals allowed for a .946 save percentage.

The Stampede head back to Lincoln, Neb. on Friday, Feb. 10 for game one of a two-game series against the Lincoln Stars. Game two will be held back at the Premier Center on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6:05 p.m. Following the upcoming weekend, the Herd will take a mid-week trip to Fargo, N.D. to make up a game against the Fargo Force.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A New York Man was sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor...
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally predator convicted
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
For a $5 donation, an Ohio animal shelter will add your ex's name to a litter box for...
Animal shelter will add your ex’s name to a litter box for Valentine’s Day
A man and his dog were rescued by five men in icy waters in Okoboji
Five men rescue an elderly man and his dog after his Jeep was submerged under the Highway 71 bridge in Okoboji
David Balogun, 9, has earned his high school diploma.
‘I want to be an astrophysicist’: 9-year-old graduates high school

Latest News

Rapid City Stevens senior distance runner Simeon Birnbaum signs on to run for the University of...
Big goals for Oregon-bound Rapid City Stevens senior Simeon Birnbaum
Kadeem Jack fades away for a shot for the Sioux Falls Skyforce during Sunday's win over...
Skyforce sweep Squadron and win fourth straight
Philadelphia Eagles Tight End, South Dakota State alum & Britton native
After hearing Eagles’ Super Bowl memories Dallas Goedert ready to make his own
Mason Schramm celebrates a goal against Rushmore in the Sioux Falls Flyers 3-3 tie
Sioux Falls Flyers & Rushmore fight to a Sunday tie